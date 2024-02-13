|
Tigers begin homestand looking to even season series with Hurricanes
Clemson looks to split the regular season series with Miami and stretch its ACC winning streak to three games.
The Tigers (16-7, 6-6) lost at Miami (15-9, 6-7) to start the calendar year, 95-82. Clemson is coming off of a winning road trip, downing No. 3 UNC, 80-76, and then Syracuse, 77-68. The Hurricanes have lost three of the last four games, including a 60-38 loss at Virginia and a 75-72 home defeat to UNC the last two times out. Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the broadcast for ESPN2. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. Clemson is given a 78.4% win projection in ESPN's matchup predictor. The Tigers are rated 31st overall by KenPom (No. 19 offense/No. 71 defense), while Miami is 73rd (No. 61 offense/No. 101 defense). • Clemson is 17-17 all-time against Miami, including 10-4 in games played in Clemson. Head Coach Brad Brownell is 8-11 against Miami. • Seven of the last nine games in the series have been decided by five points or less. • The only two that haven't been decided by five points or less are a 66-58 Clemson victory on Feb. 27, 2021 and Miami's 95-82 win this season. Clemson stats Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 21/0 3.2 1.2 0.8 11.5 G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 23/23 11.9 2.5 2.9 32.1 G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 23/1 2.8 2.0 1.8 18.2 G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 23/23 9.8 9.5 2.3 26.0 F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 13/5 3.1 4.2 1.0 16.8 F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 23/0 6.2 3.3 0.8 15.5 G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 23/23 15.1 3.5 3.0 32.5 G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6 G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9 F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3 F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 23/17 6.7 2.7 1.0 20.5 C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 23/23 19.9 7.3 1.7 29.3 F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4 F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 19/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.6
