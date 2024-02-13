Tigers begin homestand looking to even season series with Hurricanes

The Tigers (16-7, 6-6) lost at Miami (15-9, 6-7) to start the calendar year, 95-82. Clemson is coming off of a winning road trip, downing No. 3 UNC, 80-76, and then Syracuse, 77-68. The Hurricanes have lost three of the last four games, including a 60-38 loss at Virginia and a 75-72 home defeat to UNC the last two times out.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the broadcast for ESPN2. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson is given a 78.4% win projection in ESPN's matchup predictor. The Tigers are rated 31st overall by KenPom (No. 19 offense/No. 71 defense), while Miami is 73rd (No. 61 offense/No. 101 defense).

• Clemson is 17-17 all-time against Miami, including 10-4 in games played in Clemson. Head Coach Brad Brownell is 8-11 against Miami.

• Seven of the last nine games in the series have been decided by five points or less.

• The only two that haven't been decided by five points or less are a 66-58 Clemson victory on Feb. 27, 2021 and Miami's 95-82 win this season.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 21/0 3.2 1.2 0.8 11.5

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 23/23 11.9 2.5 2.9 32.1

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 23/1 2.8 2.0 1.8 18.2

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 23/23 9.8 9.5 2.3 26.0

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 13/5 3.1 4.2 1.0 16.8

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 23/0 6.2 3.3 0.8 15.5

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 23/23 15.1 3.5 3.0 32.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 23/17 6.7 2.7 1.0 20.5

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 23/23 19.9 7.3 1.7 29.3

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 19/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.6