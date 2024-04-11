Six Tigers named to All-ACC Academic Team

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Graduate students must have an undergraduate and graduate career minimum grade point average of 3.0 as well as minimum 3.0 GPA during the most recently completed semester.

In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.