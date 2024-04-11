CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Six Tigers named to All-ACC Academic Team

by - 2024 Apr 11 15:25

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Clemson University men’s basketball student-athletes, Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake), RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett), Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls, N.Y./Glens Falls), Bas Leyte (Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands), Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman), Jack Clark (Cheltenham, Pa./Cheltenham) earned All-ACC Academic Team recognition for their performance on the court and in the classroom this season, announced today.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Graduate students must have an undergraduate and graduate career minimum grade point average of 3.0 as well as minimum 3.0 GPA during the most recently completed semester.

In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

