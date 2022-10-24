Rock the 'John returns Thursday to showcase Clemson basketball

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s preseason basketball event “Rock the ‘John” returns for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and admission to the event is free.

Rock the ‘John will showcase the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball rosters with a variety of videos, events and games to better get to know the Tigers. A shooting contest, interactive games, scrimmages, highlight videos and interviews with the teams are among the planned activities. Head Coaches Amanda Butler and Brad Brownell will also address the crowd.

The 2022-23 men’s basketball season opens with an exhibition against Benedict College on Nov. 2, before the season-opener against the Citadel on Nov. 7. The women’s program opens its season on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. for Education Day.

Tickets this season for both men’s and women’s basketball are available at ClemsonTigers.com.