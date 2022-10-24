CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Chase Hunter is among Clemson's key contributors back and will be on display Thursday at Rock the 'John in Clemson.
Chase Hunter is among Clemson's key contributors back and will be on display Thursday at Rock the 'John in Clemson.

Rock the 'John returns Thursday to showcase Clemson basketball
by - 2022 Oct 24, Mon 11:24

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s preseason basketball event “Rock the ‘John” returns for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and admission to the event is free.

Rock the ‘John will showcase the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball rosters with a variety of videos, events and games to better get to know the Tigers. A shooting contest, interactive games, scrimmages, highlight videos and interviews with the teams are among the planned activities. Head Coaches Amanda Butler and Brad Brownell will also address the crowd.

The 2022-23 men’s basketball season opens with an exhibition against Benedict College on Nov. 2, before the season-opener against the Citadel on Nov. 7. The women’s program opens its season on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. for Education Day.

Tickets this season for both men’s and women’s basketball are available at ClemsonTigers.com.

Comment on this story
Print   
ACC announces game times, TV networks for Nov. 5
ACC announces game times, TV networks for Nov. 5
Clemson QBs top ESPN's top-25 most important players in Playoff race
Clemson QBs top ESPN's top-25 most important players in Playoff race
Rock the 'John returns Thursday to showcase Clemson basketball
Rock the 'John returns Thursday to showcase Clemson basketball
Clemson women dominate senior day win over Eagles
Clemson women dominate senior day win over Eagles
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest