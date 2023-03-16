Clemson guard entering transfer portal

"I would also like to thank Coach Brad Brownell, my teammates, and Tiger Nation for giving me the opportunity to be a Clemson Tiger and preparing me academically and on the court to be the best student athlete I can be. I have a lot of love for Clemson. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal," Wiggins said a social media statement.

Here's his profile from Clemson after his signing previously:

Gibson is a 6-5, 190-pound combo guard from Dallas, Texas and is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. Gibson averaged 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season for Kimball High School.

“Chauncey gives us the element of a bigger guard who has a good feel for the game,” said Brownell. “He shoots the ball well with deep range and we’re excited to add his all-around game to our backcourt.”

Gibson is listed as the No. 23 player in the state of Texas by Blue Zurtuche and Texas Basketball Review.

He chose Clemson over SMU, Old Dominion and Texas Tech.