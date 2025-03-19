sports_basketball
Brad Brownell is set to sign a new six-year deal, per multiple reports.
Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 9 hours ago

PROVIDENCE - Brad Brownell is here to stay.

After reports of his candidacy for the Indiana job were snuffed out yesterday, multiple outlets, including ESPN's Pete Thamel, report that Clemson is working to finalize a new six-year deal.

Brownell is currently preparing to lead the Tigers in consecutive tournament appearances for the first time in his tenure at Clemson, putting together one of the best stretches in program history.

The Clemson men set program records for overall wins (27), regular-season wins (26) and ACC regular-season wins (18). The Tigers won 12 of those games away from home, with nine road ACC victories setting another school mark. Fifteen of Clemson’s regular-season ACC wins were by double-digits, which smashed a school record there (previously 9) and ranks third-best all-time in the conference.

Brownell is the winningest coach in program history with 292 wins as the leader of the Tigers, earning the 2017-18 Sports Illustrated National College Coach of the Year Award. The Tigers have reached the NCAA Tournament five times, including four in the last eight seasons that have culminated in a Sweet 16 appearance in 2018 and an Elite Eight in 2024. They are one of just 24 programs since 2018 to advance to a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in separate seasons.

Indiana announced the hire of WVU coach Darian DeVries on Tuesday.

Subject (Replies: 53) Author
spacer TNET: Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
 TigerNet News®
spacer Best two year stretch in Clemson basketball history.
 ClemsonWSPanic
spacer He done Tommy Bowdened us. Well played Brad, well played.
 76er®
spacer Re: He done Tommy Bowdened us. Well played Brad, well played.
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Best two year stretch in Clemson basketball history.
 logans heroes
spacer Re: Best two year stretch in Clemson basketball history.
 fleacircustrainer®
spacer Tommy Bowden 2.0.***
 PioneerG
spacer Re: Tommy Bowden 2.0.***
 ClemsonBrad35
spacer The irony.....***
 PioneerG
spacer Re: Tommy Bowden 2.0.******
 nctigs®
spacer Re: Tommy Bowden 2.0.******
 nctigs®
spacer Re: Tommy Bowden 2.0.******
 N0VATiger®
spacer Oops! Damm you and your facts! LOL***
 PioneerG
spacer Re: Oops! Damm you and your facts! LOL***
 N0VATiger®
spacer He's definitely better than Tommy
 TigersAndCubs
spacer Not relevant? They won the league in 99, 00, 02, 03, 05. Won the Natty in 99.
 PioneerG
spacer I'm well aware of their record
 TigersAndCubs
spacer Oh, you mean like Brad losing to 12-20 USuC? Cool.***
 PioneerG
spacer Re: He's definitely better than Tommy
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
 MSIEGRAD
spacer Don't go it alone
 geech72®
spacer Judge Keller Should Get 4% Of Brownnell's New Salary ---
 Xander5000
spacer Re: Judge Keller Should Get 4% Of Brownnell's New Salary ---
 Clemson mountaineers®
spacer Re: Judge Keller Should Get 4% Of Brownnell's New Salary ---
 Oholiab
spacer I would think Mrs. Brownell would be entitled to 50% unless a prenup
 jgtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
 Allowat
spacer Clemson now has the Dean of ACC coaches running the program.
 wildblulou®
spacer Way to be positive Jethro
 Cobbox®
spacer Eh.
 A1ASauce®
spacer Re: Eh.
 wildblulou®
spacer Would you prefer to see more of these last two seasons
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: Way to be positive Jethro
 castaway®
spacer Re: Clemson now has the Dean of ACC coaches running the program.
 Bareftn
spacer Re: Clemson now has the Dean of ACC coaches running the program.
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: Clemson now has the Most Tenured of ACC coaches running the program.
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
 Clemson mountaineers®
spacer Good for Brad....***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Correct. Good for Brad. LOL***
 Row86
spacer Lunatic Fringe in complete meltdown
 Cobbox®
spacer Re: Lunatic Fringe in complete meltdown
 BigSouth
spacer Did you read the article?
 rwoodru
spacer Re: Did you read the article?
 BigSouth
spacer LOL...one of the best in the business...lol!
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: Lunatic Fringe in complete meltdown
 N0VATiger®
spacer At some point
 STERLING®
spacer Re: At some point
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
 ddclemson
spacer Oh good grief.
 Row86
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
 Oholiab
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
 mcfinex
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
 twentytwofifteen
spacer How much is he getting paid?***
 CUnext®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal
 TigerzzRoar®
