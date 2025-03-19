Reports: Brad Brownell finalizing new six year deal

PROVIDENCE - Brad Brownell is here to stay. After reports of his candidacy for the Indiana job were snuffed out yesterday, multiple outlets, including ESPN's Pete Thamel, report that Clemson is working to finalize a new six-year deal. Brownell is currently preparing to lead the Tigers in consecutive tournament appearances for the first time in his tenure at Clemson, putting together one of the best stretches in program history. The Clemson men set program records for overall wins (27), regular-season wins (26) and ACC regular-season wins (18). The Tigers won 12 of those games away from home, with nine road ACC victories setting another school mark. Fifteen of Clemson’s regular-season ACC wins were by double-digits, which smashed a school record there (previously 9) and ranks third-best all-time in the conference. Brownell is the winningest coach in program history with 292 wins as the leader of the Tigers, earning the 2017-18 Sports Illustrated National College Coach of the Year Award. The Tigers have reached the NCAA Tournament five times, including four in the last eight seasons that have culminated in a Sweet 16 appearance in 2018 and an Elite Eight in 2024. They are one of just 24 programs since 2018 to advance to a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in separate seasons. Indiana announced the hire of WVU coach Darian DeVries on Tuesday. Sources: Clemson is finalizing a new six-year deal for coach Brad Brownell that will keep him at the school through 2031. He led Clemson to the Elite Eight last year. The deal is pending board approval and should be finalized in the near future. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 19, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!