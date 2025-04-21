Report: Clemson showing interest in ACC transfer portal entry

Stojakovic is now in the transfer portal and reportedly receiving interest from Clemson, according to 247Sports.

The son of NBA standout Peja Stojakovic, he averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds last year. Stojakovic scored 30 in a 80-68 loss at Clemson in January.

Other teams reportedly in the mix include Illinois, USC, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida, LSU, Cincinnati and UConn among more programs, with a return to Cal not ruled out.

Clemson has added transfers already in forwards Jake Wahlin (Utah), RJ Godfrey (Georgia/Clemson), Carter Welling (Utah Valley), Nick Davidson (Nevada) and guard Efrem 'Butta' Johnson (UAB).

