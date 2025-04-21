sports_basketball
Andrej Stojakovic is a Cal transfer portal forward who scored 30 at Clemson in January. (Photo: Jim Dedmon / Imagn Images)
Report: Clemson showing interest in ACC transfer portal entry Andrej Stojakovic
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Clemson got a first look at Cal forward and NBA legacy Andrej Stojakovic in the Bears' debut ACC season.

Stojakovic is now in the transfer portal and reportedly receiving interest from Clemson, according to 247Sports.

The son of NBA standout Peja Stojakovic, he averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds last year. Stojakovic scored 30 in a 80-68 loss at Clemson in January.

Other teams reportedly in the mix include Illinois, USC, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida, LSU, Cincinnati and UConn among more programs, with a return to Cal not ruled out.

Clemson has added transfers already in forwards Jake Wahlin (Utah), RJ Godfrey (Georgia/Clemson), Carter Welling (Utah Valley), Nick Davidson (Nevada) and guard Efrem 'Butta' Johnson (UAB).

