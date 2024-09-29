CLEMSON RECRUITING

Alexandria, Minnesota power forward Chase Thompson committed to Clemson.
Alexandria, Minnesota power forward Chase Thompson committed to Clemson.

Minnesota big man Chase Thompson commits to Clemson
by - 2024 Sep 29 13:10
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets

2025 Alexandria, Minnesota power forward Chase Thompson (6-8 215) announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday.

He had offers from Iowa, Nebraska, DePaul, and Toledo, but it was the Tigers and the Hawkeyes in his final two.

Clemson's deep run in the NCAA Tournament caught his attention this March.

"For sure, recent success opened my eyes," Thompson said to TigerNet earlier this month. "But looking forward as well, they recruit high school guys just as much as they recruit transfer guys, so being able to play maybe as a freshman, being able to contribute, that's like one of my main goals. Elite Eight, that's in the past, just looking forward, they are going to continue that success for sure."

On his recent visit, he got a look at the future scheme he will be in.

"A lot of sets, a lot of motion goes through their fours, their fives," Thompson said. "A lot of sealing, a lot of pick and popping as well. That's exactly what I do."

He is a third pledge for the class, joining 4-star guard Zac Foster (Atlanta) and 3-star power forward Trent Steinour (Monteverde).

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson slots up AP Poll
Clemson slots up AP Poll
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
Clemson releases statement on decision to host game against Stanford
Clemson releases statement on decision to host game against Stanford
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 98 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts