He had offers from Iowa, Nebraska, DePaul, and Toledo, but it was the Tigers and the Hawkeyes in his final two.

Clemson's deep run in the NCAA Tournament caught his attention this March.

"For sure, recent success opened my eyes," Thompson said to TigerNet earlier this month. "But looking forward as well, they recruit high school guys just as much as they recruit transfer guys, so being able to play maybe as a freshman, being able to contribute, that's like one of my main goals. Elite Eight, that's in the past, just looking forward, they are going to continue that success for sure."

On his recent visit, he got a look at the future scheme he will be in.

"A lot of sets, a lot of motion goes through their fours, their fives," Thompson said. "A lot of sealing, a lot of pick and popping as well. That's exactly what I do."

He is a third pledge for the class, joining 4-star guard Zac Foster (Atlanta) and 3-star power forward Trent Steinour (Monteverde).