Four-star UT forward Dean Rueckert receives Clemson offer
Another four-star prospect has earned a spot on Brad Brownell's radar.
2026 forward Dean Rueckert of Provo, UT, Timpview, has received an offer from Clemson, making it another four-star talent that has earned a scholarship this May. Local Westside four-star Kmajay Jenkins was a name that Brownell made fans quickly familiar with after an offer was extended in early May. This makes it Clemson's second of the month, coming from the West Coast. Rueckert has also scored offers from BYU, Washington, California, Utah Valley, and UNLV. Congrats Deano! 👊💯 pic.twitter.com/vOgrc62ftG
Local Westside four-star Kmajay Jenkins was a name that Brownell made fans quickly familiar with after an offer was extended in early May.
This makes it Clemson's second of the month, coming from the West Coast. Rueckert has also scored offers from BYU, Washington, California, Utah Valley, and UNLV.
Congrats Deano! 👊💯 pic.twitter.com/vOgrc62ftG— Utah Prospects/Team Kessler (@UtahProspects) May 24, 2025
