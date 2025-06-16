Clemson offers No. 1 overall prospect

2027 five-star forward Baba Oladotun (6-9 175) has been in contact with Brad Brownell and the Tigers, along with several other top programs in the country.

The consensus No. 1 overall prospect has offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Georgetown, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and several other schools.

Clemson has thrown its hat into the ring, offering Oladotun after being in reported contact with the top prospect along with other top programs.

blessed to receive an offer from clemson.🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/qQ36yX57xE — Baba Oladotun (@babaoladotun_) June 15, 2025

2027 5⭐️ Baba Oladotun has heard from the following schools since the contact period began, he told @LeagueRDY:



Auburn

Clemson

Pittsburgh

BYU

Houston

Duke

South Carolina

Baylor

Oklahoma

Miami

+others



Oladotun is the top overall prospect in the rising junior class. #1 in the… pic.twitter.com/E9D3X3TLv7 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) June 15, 2025