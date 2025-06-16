2027 five-star forward Baba Oladotun has been in contact with Brad Brownell and the Tigers.
2027 five-star forward Baba Oladotun has been in contact with Brad Brownell and the Tigers.

Clemson offers No. 1 overall prospect Baba Oladotun
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets

Clemson is making sure it is on the radar of basketball's top 2027 recruit.

2027 five-star forward Baba Oladotun (6-9 175) has been in contact with Brad Brownell and the Tigers, along with several other top programs in the country.

The consensus No. 1 overall prospect has offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Georgetown, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and several other schools.

Clemson has thrown its hat into the ring, offering Oladotun after being in reported contact with the top prospect along with other top programs.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson QB pledge named one of the top performers for Elite 11 regionals
Clemson QB pledge named one of the top performers for Elite 11 regionals
Clemson offers No. 1 overall prospect
Clemson offers No. 1 overall prospect
Analyst sees pieces in place for Clemson pro's resurgence
Analyst sees pieces in place for Clemson pro's resurgence
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week