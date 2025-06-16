|
Clemson offers No. 1 overall prospect Baba Oladotun
|
Clemson is making sure it is on the radar of basketball's top 2027 recruit.
2027 five-star forward Baba Oladotun (6-9 175) has been in contact with Brad Brownell and the Tigers, along with several other top programs in the country. The consensus No. 1 overall prospect has offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Georgetown, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and several other schools. Clemson has thrown its hat into the ring, offering Oladotun after being in reported contact with the top prospect along with other top programs. blessed to receive an offer from clemson.🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/qQ36yX57xE 2027 5⭐️ Baba Oladotun has heard from the following schools since the contact period began, he told @LeagueRDY:
Auburn
Clemson
Pittsburgh
BYU
Houston
Duke
South Carolina
Baylor
Oklahoma
Miami
+others
Oladotun is the top overall prospect in the rising junior class. #1 in the… pic.twitter.com/E9D3X3TLv7
