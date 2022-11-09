Illinois All-State prospect signs with Clemson basketball

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Asa Thomas is officially a Tiger after committing earlier this year.
All-state honoree Asa Thomas signs with Clemson basketball
by - Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 7:13 PM
Asa Thomas - Forward
TigerNet: (3.24)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 185   Hometown: Lake Forest, IL (Lake Forest HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#35 , #6 IL
Rivals:
#36 SG
24/7:
#47 SF, #9 IL

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff added Asa Thomas (Lake Forest, Illinois/Lake Forest) to the Clemson University men’s basketball program on Wednesday. Thomas signed a letter of intent to play for the Tigers beginning in 2023-24.

“Asa is a highly skilled wing with a high basketball IQ and a knack for always making the right play. While an outstanding shooter, Asa’s size, versatility and feel for the game should allow him to play multiple positions during his Clemson career. Asa is an outstanding student who comes from a great family. Our staff can’t wait for him to get to Tigertown.”

Thomas is a 6-7, 185-pound guard from Lake Forest, Ill. and is rated a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports and Rivals.

Thomas led the Illinois Wolves (AAU) in scoring this past summer on the UAA circuit averaging 15.1 points per game, while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three. He was recognized by Synergy Sports as being the most offensively efficient player on the UAA 17U circuit this past summer. Thomas averaged a circuit-best 1.07 points per possession.

At Lake Forest High School, Thomas averaged 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.3 percent from three and 85.2 percent from the foul line. He made a school-record 98 three-point field goals and scored 1,130 career points.

Thomas is ranked as the eighth-best player in the 2023 class from the state of Illinois.

Thomas chose Clemson over Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Marquette and DePaul.

Awards and Accolades

IBCA First Team All-State

Chicago Sun Times First Team All-State

North Suburban Conference Player of the Year

Chicago Sun Times First Team All-Area

Under Armour Association – No. 1 in Scoring Efficiency

