CLEMSON RECRUITING

LJ Smith of Lincolnton (NC) Lincolnton was on site for one of the largest margins of victory Clemson has secured over the Tar Heels.
LJ Smith of Lincolnton (NC) Lincolnton was on site for one of the largest margins of victory Clemson has secured over the Tar Heels.

5-star visitor LJ Smith was on site for Clemson's win over North Carolina
by Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2025 Feb 12 12:00
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets

Plenty of eyes are on the Tigers.

More than many might realize. As the millions tuned in for Clemson's clash with Duke, one important name down the road was in the building for the Tigers thumping of North Carolina.

2027 combo-guard LJ Smith of Lincolnton (NC) Lincolnton was on site for the largest margin of victory Clemson has secured over the Tar Heels, tying the 1976-77 season's effort.

The Tigers and Tar Heels haven't offered Smith, but Monday evening could leave quite the early impression.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
2026 Clemson offer outlook: Quarterbacks and running backs
2026 Clemson offer outlook: Quarterbacks and running backs
National analyst on recruiting: 'I've got concerns about where Clemson's headed'
National analyst on recruiting: 'I've got concerns about where Clemson's headed'
5-star visitor was on site for Clemson's win over North Carolina
5-star visitor was on site for Clemson's win over North Carolina
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts