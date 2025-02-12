5-star visitor was on site for Clemson's win over North Carolina

|
5-star visitor LJ Smith was on site for Clemson's win over North Carolina
Plenty of eyes are on the Tigers.
More than many might realize. As the millions tuned in for Clemson's clash with Duke, one important name down the road was in the building for the Tigers thumping of North Carolina. 2027 combo-guard LJ Smith of Lincolnton (NC) Lincolnton was on site for the largest margin of victory Clemson has secured over the Tar Heels, tying the 1976-77 season's effort. The Tigers and Tar Heels haven't offered Smith, but Monday evening could leave quite the early impression.
