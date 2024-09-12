4-star guard commits to Clemson over ACC rival

|
4-star guard target Zac Foster commits to Clemson over ACC rival
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 165 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS) Class: 2025
#69 Overall, #12 CG, #8 GA
Four-star 2025 Woodward Academy (Atlanta) guard
Zac Foster announced a commitment to Clemson over fellow finalist Virginia Tech on Thursday.
He is rated as a Top 100 prospect overall (69) for 247Sports. Foster (6-3 165) was in town over the weekend. "Coach [Brad] Brownell led the whole visit," he told 247Sports of his time at Clemson. "He laid out exactly what he wanted from me and exactly what my plan would look like when I get on campus. The trainer and nutritionist had a plan for me as soon as I walked in." Foster says the coaching staff sold him on picking the Tigers. "It was just the perfect fit for me," said Foster. Foster averaged 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game last season. He is the younger brother of one-time Furman and now Xavier graduate guard Marcus Foster. Foster was the 17U Battle for Georgia MVP this summer. He received offers from both Clemson and Virginia Tech this summer. Foster joins 2025 big man Trent Steinour in Clemson’s class currently. 17U Battle for Georgia MVP: Zac Foster@Zacfresh9 | @AtlantaCeltics pic.twitter.com/01aXb65KVq @Zacfresh9 commands the floor. #tvmedia #gbcalive pic.twitter.com/BkSuFWmHiX
He is rated as a Top 100 prospect overall (69) for 247Sports.
Foster (6-3 165) was in town over the weekend.
"Coach [Brad] Brownell led the whole visit," he told 247Sports of his time at Clemson. "He laid out exactly what he wanted from me and exactly what my plan would look like when I get on campus. The trainer and nutritionist had a plan for me as soon as I walked in."
Foster says the coaching staff sold him on picking the Tigers.
"It was just the perfect fit for me," said Foster.
Foster averaged 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game last season.
He is the younger brother of one-time Furman and now Xavier graduate guard Marcus Foster.
Foster was the 17U Battle for Georgia MVP this summer.
He received offers from both Clemson and Virginia Tech this summer.
Foster joins 2025 big man Trent Steinour in Clemson’s class currently.
17U Battle for Georgia MVP: Zac Foster@Zacfresh9 | @AtlantaCeltics pic.twitter.com/01aXb65KVq— RYZE Hoops (@RYZEHoops) July 7, 2024
@Zacfresh9 commands the floor. #tvmedia #gbcalive pic.twitter.com/BkSuFWmHiX— True Vine Media (@tvmedia_) July 1, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Peter Woods injury update
- Former Clemson WR passes away
- Clemson-NC State gametime, TV network announced
- Swinney announces two defenders out for season with injuries
- Swinney updates Peter Woods' injury status after cut block
- Clemson makes big jump in ESPN rankings
- Tigers make move in latest AP Poll
- WATCH: App State head coach reacts to blowout loss to Clemson
- Tigers move up in updated Coaches Poll
- National analysts predict Clemson-App State
- Copyright © 1995 - 2024 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<