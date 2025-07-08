2027 four-star shooting guard Justin Wise of Bogart (GA) North Oconee announced an offer from Clemson.
4-star GA guard Justin Wise announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago
Brad Brownell's big board continues to grow.

2027 four-star shooting guard Justin Wise of Bogart (GA) North Oconee announced an offer from Clemson on Monday afternoon.

Wise is considered a top ten shooting guard in Georgia (247Sports), and is one of the top prospects for the 2027 class.

He already holds offers from California, Cincinnati, Georgia, Florida State, and Auburn.

