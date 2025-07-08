|
4-star GA guard Justin Wise announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Newnan, GA (Newnan HS) Class: 2005
Brad Brownell's big board continues to grow.
2027 four-star shooting guard Justin Wise of Bogart (GA) North Oconee announced an offer from Clemson on Monday afternoon. Wise is considered a top ten shooting guard in Georgia (247Sports), and is one of the top prospects for the 2027 class. He already holds offers from California, Cincinnati, Georgia, Florida State, and Auburn. I am blessed to receive a offer from @ClemsonMBB Absolutely loved the Clemson campus! @justin_wise2 @Braydenwise03 @JETEYBL2027 @NextUpSportsGA @NOHSTitansBball pic.twitter.com/cugllpBphc
Thank you to coach @Coach_Dix for this incredible opportunity!@KyleSandy355 @OntheRadarHoops @northgareport @NGSHoops @NextUpSportsGA @PrepHoopsGA @Relentless_Hoop@SHReport@NOHSTitansBball@JETEYBL2027 @Coach_K07 pic.twitter.com/1TQGs6bNSV
I am blessed to receive a offer from @ClemsonMBB
Absolutely loved the Clemson campus! @justin_wise2 @Braydenwise03 @JETEYBL2027 @NextUpSportsGA @NOHSTitansBball pic.twitter.com/cugllpBphc— Lydia McCormick (@lydianmccormick) July 8, 2025
