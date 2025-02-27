|
4-star forward Kmajay Jenkins on site for Clemson's win over Notre Dame
Future talent is in the building.
2027 four-star forward Kmajay Jenkins of Anderson (SC) Westside was in attendance for Clemson's blowout win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night. Jenkins is considered one of the best players in South Carolina, ranked number two in the state according to 247Sports. The rising talent holds one offer from Oklahoma State. 2027 4 ⭐️ and the number 2 player in the state @KmajayJ was on campus for last nights win against Notre Dame. Come home 🐅 pic.twitter.com/7KHIElSU4J
