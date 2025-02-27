2027 four-star forward Kmajay Jenkins of Anderson (SC) Westside was in attendance for Clemson's blowout win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.
4-star forward Kmajay Jenkins on site for Clemson's win over Notre Dame
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Future talent is in the building.

2027 four-star forward Kmajay Jenkins of Anderson (SC) Westside was in attendance for Clemson's blowout win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Jenkins is considered one of the best players in South Carolina, ranked number two in the state according to 247Sports.

The rising talent holds one offer from Oklahoma State.

Top Clemson News of the Week
