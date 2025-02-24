Podcast: Looking towards Clemson spring practice + is this Brad Brownell's best team yet?

Brad Brownell's team is rolling as his squad gets ready for the Big Dance. Is this Clemson team Brownell's best ever? David Hood and Grayson Mann answer that question, as well as dive into the first seven games for Clemson Baseball. They also take a quick look into spring practice and much more. Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

