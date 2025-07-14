sports_basketball
One conversation can make a difference, just ask Dillon Hunter
Podcast: Dillon Hunter on his community efforts, offseason training
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago

One conversation can make a difference.

For Dillon Hunter, that's precisely what happened.

The summer for Clemson basketball is synonymous with the grueling heat and "strongman" competitions, moving big tires, heavy weights, and whatever else can fit in the parking outside the stadium.

On one fateful Sunday, Hunter instead decided to lift someone's spirits.

Hunter joined the Orange Crush Podcast to break down his efforts in the community and provide insight into how this new-look Clemson team is coming together.

