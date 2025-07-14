Podcast: Dillon Hunter on his community efforts, offseason training

For Dillon Hunter, that's precisely what happened.

The summer for Clemson basketball is synonymous with the grueling heat and "strongman" competitions, moving big tires, heavy weights, and whatever else can fit in the parking outside the stadium.

On one fateful Sunday, Hunter instead decided to lift someone's spirits.

Hunter joined the Orange Crush Podcast to break down his efforts in the community and provide insight into how this new-look Clemson team is coming together.

We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way."