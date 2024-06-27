CLEMSON BASKETBALL

PJ Hall is Clemson's latest NBA pro.
PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
by - 2024 Jun 27 18:38

Former Clemson standout PJ Hall went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.

After the draft, Hall announced that he will sign a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets.

Hall led Clemson's scoring over the last three seasons. In his senior season, Hall posted 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds with a 77.9% rate at the free throw line in a first-team All-ACC campaign during an Elite Eight run.

He scored 1,702 points as a Tiger, averaging a 50.3% field goal percentage and hitting 78% from the free throw line. Hall also garnered third-team All-ACC honors as a junior.

The Spartanburg product had multiple NBA draft projections in the second round, as high as No. 40 overall, and some also predicted him going undrafted.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 27) Author
spacer TNET: Report: PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Report: PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Report: PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Re: TNET: Report: PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Report: PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Report: PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
 jeffro74
spacer Re: TNET: Report: PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
 nctigs
spacer BS - hes a tweener with a few holes in his game.
 ctigers90
spacer And Im not saying he cant play in the league - just
 ctigers90
spacer Yes- he chose them. He had multiple opportunities as
 ctigers90
spacer Re: Yes- he chose them. He had multiple opportunities as
 clemsonbluejay
spacer What is a 2-way contract in the NBA?***
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: What is a 2-way contract in the NBA?***
 nctigs
spacer Re: What is a 2-way contract in the NBA?***
 nctigs
spacer Re: What is a 2-way contract in the NBA?***
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Rolling my eyes
 macodi
spacer Re: Rolling my eyes
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: Rolling my eyes
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: Rolling my eyes
 TigerPunk
spacer Re: What is a 2-way contract in the NBA?***
 warren
spacer Re: What is a 2-way contract in the NBA?***
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: What is a 2-way contract in the NBA?***
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: What is a 2-way contract in the NBA?***
 mpercy®
spacer In the NBA, second round picks arent guaranteed a contract.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: What is a 2-way contract in the NBA?***
 mpercy®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
 tigernation2000
spacer Re: TNET: Report: PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
 ZeeGantt®
Read all 27 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
