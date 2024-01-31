PJ Hall named to Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List

LOS ANGELES – Clemson University men’s basketball star center PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on Tuesday evening. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2023-24 season thus far, the list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the Wooden Award. Hall is second in the ACC in scoring with 19.9 points per game, while ranking 11th in rebounding (7.1 per game). He is shooting at a very high clip this season, fifth in the league (50.9 percent). Defensively, Hall is second in the ACC and is 40th nationally in blocks per game (1.90) and has 38 blocked shots this season. He was named ACC Player of the Week (Dec. 4) and has been named to the Lute Olson Award Watch List as well. Hall, who was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List and the Midseason Top 25 has extended his double-digit scoring streak to 30 consecutive games dating back to last season. He is one of just three players in the country averaging at least 19.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this year (Zach Edey, Purdue; Drew Pember, UNC Asheville). The Spartanburg, S.C. native has posted five double-doubles this season, including career highs in points (31) rebounds (17) against Georgia Tech. In half of Clemson’s 20 games played this season, Hall has produced 20+ points. The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2024 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year presented by Principal. Players not chosen to the preseason or midseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award™ National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2024 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Principal following the NCAA Tournament in April.