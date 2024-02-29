CLEMSON BASKETBALL

PJ Hall has made the most of his return to Clemson this season.
PJ Hall named to national award, All-America watch list
INDIANAPOLIS – Clemson University men’s basketball senior PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) is among the players nominated for the 2024 Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America consideration, the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced on Tuesday.

Hall ranks third in the ACC in points per game (18.5), fourth in blocks a game (1.7) and 11th in rebounds a game (7).

The USBWA has selected 40 standout men’s college basketball players for its 2023-24 Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch List. Members of the association's board of directors chose the players that will be considered as contenders for the National Player of the Year.

The 40 honored players for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America consideration will be placed on the association's annual awards ballot, which will be distributed to members today. The ballot also includes the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman Player of the Year Award, the Henry Iba National Coach of the Year Award and the 15-man USBWA All-America Team. Members will have until Sunday, March 10 to vote for all of the honors that are based on regular-season performance. Write-ins will be accepted on the ballot as well.

The USBWA board will then review and verify the results so that its All-America Team, Freshman Player of the Year and National Coach of the Year will be announced before the start of the men's NCAA Tournament.

The Oscar Robertson Trophy winner is to be announced at the NCAA Men's Final Four in Glendale, Ariz., from April 6-8. The formal presentation of the trophy will follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Following is the complete watch list:

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Keion Brooks Jr., Washington

Johni Broome, Auburn

Tommy Bruner, Denver

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Devin Carter, Providence

L.J. Cryer, Houston

Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic

R.J. Davis, North Carolina

Tucker DeVries, Drake

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Zach Edey, Purdue

Terrence Edwards Jr., James Madison

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Enrique Freeman, Akron

PJ Hall, Clemson

Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Xavier Johnson, Southern Illinois

David Jones, Memphis

Jordan King, Richmond

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Caleb Love, Arizona

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Tristen Newton, Connecticut

Great Osobor, Utah State

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Kadary Richmond, Seton Hall

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Mark Sears, Alabama

Terrence Shannon, Illinois

Jamal Shead, Houston

K.J. Simpson, Colorado

Braden Smith, Purdue

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State

Tyler Thomas, Hofstra

Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina

By conference: ACC 6, Big East 5, Big 12 4, Big Ten 4, SEC 4, Mountain West 3, Pac-12 3, American Athletic 2, Atlantic 10 2, Missouri Valley 2, CAA 1, MAC 1, Southern 1, Summit 1, Sun Belt 1.

