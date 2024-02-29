PJ Hall named to national award, All-America watch list

INDIANAPOLIS – Clemson University men’s basketball senior PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) is among the players nominated for the 2024 Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America consideration, the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced on Tuesday. Hall ranks third in the ACC in points per game (18.5), fourth in blocks a game (1.7) and 11th in rebounds a game (7). The USBWA has selected 40 standout men’s college basketball players for its 2023-24 Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch List. Members of the association's board of directors chose the players that will be considered as contenders for the National Player of the Year. The 40 honored players for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America consideration will be placed on the association's annual awards ballot, which will be distributed to members today. The ballot also includes the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman Player of the Year Award, the Henry Iba National Coach of the Year Award and the 15-man USBWA All-America Team. Members will have until Sunday, March 10 to vote for all of the honors that are based on regular-season performance. Write-ins will be accepted on the ballot as well. The USBWA board will then review and verify the results so that its All-America Team, Freshman Player of the Year and National Coach of the Year will be announced before the start of the men's NCAA Tournament. The Oscar Robertson Trophy winner is to be announced at the NCAA Men's Final Four in Glendale, Ariz., from April 6-8. The formal presentation of the trophy will follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. Following is the complete watch list: Armando Bacot, North Carolina Keion Brooks Jr., Washington Johni Broome, Auburn Tommy Bruner, Denver Boo Buie, Northwestern Devin Carter, Providence L.J. Cryer, Houston Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic R.J. Davis, North Carolina Tucker DeVries, Drake Hunter Dickinson, Kansas Zach Edey, Purdue Terrence Edwards Jr., James Madison Kyle Filipowski, Duke Enrique Freeman, Akron PJ Hall, Clemson Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh DaRon Holmes II, Dayton Xavier Johnson, Southern Illinois David Jones, Memphis Jordan King, Richmond Dalton Knecht, Tennessee Tyler Kolek, Marquette Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State Caleb Love, Arizona Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas Tristen Newton, Connecticut Great Osobor, Utah State Antonio Reeves, Kentucky Kadary Richmond, Seton Hall Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest Baylor Scheierman, Creighton Mark Sears, Alabama Terrence Shannon, Illinois Jamal Shead, Houston K.J. Simpson, Colorado Braden Smith, Purdue Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State Tyler Thomas, Hofstra Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina By conference: ACC 6, Big East 5, Big 12 4, Big Ten 4, SEC 4, Mountain West 3, Pac-12 3, American Athletic 2, Atlantic 10 2, Missouri Valley 2, CAA 1, MAC 1, Southern 1, Summit 1, Sun Belt 1.