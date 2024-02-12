PJ Hall named NCAA national player of the week, Clemson makes Top 25

NCAA college basketball analyst Andy Katz named PJ Hall the national player of the week after the Tigers' wins at No. 3 UNC and at Syracuse this past week.

Hall posted 25 points and nine rebounds in the Tigers' first win in 38 tries over a ranked UNC team in Chapel Hill -- a second win ever there over the longtime ACC foe. Hall hit 5-of-7 free throws and also dished three assists.

On Saturday at Syracuse, Hall posted his sixth double-double of the season with 15 points and ten rebounds, also tallying three assists and three blocks each. He made 7-of-9 shots from the field, all 2-pointers.

The wins moved the Tigers (16-7, 6-6 ACC) from unranked to No. 25 in Katz's Power 36 national rankings.

Clemson held steady at No. 29 in the NCAA's NET resume metric over the week, garnering four wins against the NET's Quadrant 1 opponents.

This week, Clemson hosts two in a row at Littlejohn Coliseum, with a Quadrant 2 opponent on Wednesday in Miami (7 p.m./ESPN2) and a Quadrant 3 foe in NC State on Saturday (7:45/TheCW).

Clemson NCAA Tournament profile

Record: 16-7

Road/neutral record: 8-4

Strength of schedule: 10

Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 4-5 (Wins: 85-77 at No. 5 Alabama; 80-76 at No. 10 UNC; 74-66 versus No. 41 TCU; 79-70 at No. 59 Pitt)

Quadrant 3/4 losses: 1 (93-90 to No. 140 GT at home)

Result-based metric average: 14.5

Predictive metric average rank: 29

NET ranking: 29

Non-conference record: 10-1