CLEMSON BASKETBALL

PJ Hall was named the national player of the week by the NCAA's Andy Katz.
PJ Hall was named the national player of the week by the NCAA's Andy Katz.

PJ Hall named NCAA national player of the week, Clemson makes Top 25
by - 2024 Feb 12 10:48

A Clemson big man was named the nation's top player by a national outlet this last week, and his team has moved into the Top 25 tier there.

NCAA college basketball analyst Andy Katz named PJ Hall the national player of the week after the Tigers' wins at No. 3 UNC and at Syracuse this past week.

Hall posted 25 points and nine rebounds in the Tigers' first win in 38 tries over a ranked UNC team in Chapel Hill -- a second win ever there over the longtime ACC foe. Hall hit 5-of-7 free throws and also dished three assists.

On Saturday at Syracuse, Hall posted his sixth double-double of the season with 15 points and ten rebounds, also tallying three assists and three blocks each. He made 7-of-9 shots from the field, all 2-pointers.

The wins moved the Tigers (16-7, 6-6 ACC) from unranked to No. 25 in Katz's Power 36 national rankings.

Clemson held steady at No. 29 in the NCAA's NET resume metric over the week, garnering four wins against the NET's Quadrant 1 opponents.

This week, Clemson hosts two in a row at Littlejohn Coliseum, with a Quadrant 2 opponent on Wednesday in Miami (7 p.m./ESPN2) and a Quadrant 3 foe in NC State on Saturday (7:45/TheCW).

Clemson NCAA Tournament profile

Record: 16-7

Road/neutral record: 8-4

Strength of schedule: 10

Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 4-5 (Wins: 85-77 at No. 5 Alabama; 80-76 at No. 10 UNC; 74-66 versus No. 41 TCU; 79-70 at No. 59 Pitt)

Quadrant 3/4 losses: 1 (93-90 to No. 140 GT at home)

Result-based metric average: 14.5

Predictive metric average rank: 29

NET ranking: 29

Non-conference record: 10-1

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson slips from ACC favorite status in Athlon preseason ranking
Clemson slips from ACC favorite status in Athlon preseason ranking
PJ Hall named NCAA national player of the week, Clemson makes Top 25
PJ Hall named NCAA national player of the week, Clemson makes Top 25
WATCH: Dabo Swinney moonwalking during recruiting visit
WATCH: Dabo Swinney moonwalking during recruiting visit
ACC Baseball well represented in Preseason polls, All-America lists
ACC Baseball well represented in Preseason polls, All-America lists
Post your comments!
Read all 19 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts