PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball senior center PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to Clemson for the upcoming 2023-24 season, announced by him via Instagram. “I’m thrilled that PJ decided to return to Clemson. I’m proud of how he performed at the NBA Combine, gaining valuable experience in the process,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell. “He’s one of the best players in our league and I’m counting on him and others to help lead a very talented group this season.” Hall led the team in scoring last season (15.3 ppg) and averaged 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three and 78.6 percent from the foul line. Hall becomes the top returning scorer in the ACC for 2023-24 after averaging 17.6 points per game last year in league play. He also totaled 6.6 rebounds per contest and added 21 blocks. Clemson finished the season 23-10, including 14-6 in the ACC – the most conference wins in program history. The 2023-24 schedule will be released at a later date, and season tickets will go on sale beginning June 19. Clemson Athletics is currently fielding ticket requests leading up to the on-sale date. I came to Clemson for a reason, and I ain’t done yet. #Godswill pic.twitter.com/VeWwBpB6aR — PJ Hall (@pjhall020) May 25, 2023

