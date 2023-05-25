CLEMSON BASKETBALL

PJ Hall announced that he is returning for his senior campaign. (Photo: Geoff Burke / USATODAY)

PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
by - 2023 May 25, Thu 10:31

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball senior center PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to Clemson for the upcoming 2023-24 season, announced by him via Instagram.

“I’m thrilled that PJ decided to return to Clemson. I’m proud of how he performed at the NBA Combine, gaining valuable experience in the process,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell. “He’s one of the best players in our league and I’m counting on him and others to help lead a very talented group this season.”

Hall led the team in scoring last season (15.3 ppg) and averaged 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three and 78.6 percent from the foul line.

Hall becomes the top returning scorer in the ACC for 2023-24 after averaging 17.6 points per game last year in league play. He also totaled 6.6 rebounds per contest and added 21 blocks.

Clemson finished the season 23-10, including 14-6 in the ACC – the most conference wins in program history.

The 2023-24 schedule will be released at a later date, and season tickets will go on sale beginning June 19. Clemson Athletics is currently fielding ticket requests leading up to the on-sale date.

spacer TNET: PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
 TigerNet News®
spacer Great news!!! Could be why Lunardi projects us to make the
 tigerteez
spacer Re: TNET: PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
 RickyC78
spacer Re: TNET: PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
 Cooltig®
spacer Re: TNET: PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Got a great group next year
 TheSecondComing17
spacer Re: Got a great group next year
 waterboyII
spacer Thanks for the optimism
 Cobbox®
spacer You need to return to the Basketball Trophy Room, LOFL***
 olemike59
spacer Re: You need to return to the Basketball Trophy Room, LOFL***
 Clemson mountaineers®
spacer Re: Thanks for the optimism
 waterboyII
spacer Re: Thanks for the optimism
 Tigerthing59
spacer Why would you think that other than that follows a pattern
 STERLING®
spacer Good decision.***
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer We need to ride this momentum and
 watson81®
spacer Re: We need to ride this momentum and
 Morris24
spacer Re: TNET: PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
 HKYTiger
spacer Brad is going to make the Sweet 16 and get a big extension
 CTiger423®
spacer Hall will be a much better NBA player than he is allowed to
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
 kctigs81®
spacer Now that put a smile on my face
 goob®
spacer Re: TNET: PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
 Valley Boy
spacer should have portaled to UNCheat where Hubert Davis knows
 olemike59
spacer Re: should have portaled to UNCheat where Hubert Davis knows
 2000®
spacer Actually, that questions already been answered… He cannot coach
 STERLING®
spacer Re: should have portaled to UNCheat where Hubert Davis knows
 Clemson mountaineers®
spacer uhhh.... he's playing for $$$$ in Australia.
 olemike59
spacer Re: uhhh.... he's playing for $$$$ in Australia.
 Clemson mountaineers®
spacer Re: uhhh.... he's playing for $$$$ in Australia.
 Clemson mountaineers®
spacer Final four, here we come!***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: TNET: PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
 deroberts
spacer Re: TNET: PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
