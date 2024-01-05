No. 16 Tigers look to rebound hosting No. 8 UNC

The Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) and Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0) are set for a noon tip-off Saturday on ESPN2 (Dave O'Brien; PxP, Cory Alexander; Analyst).

KenPom has North Carolina rated No. 11 overall with the No. 11 offense and No. 27 defense, while it has Clemson at No. 23 with the No. 17 offense and No. 50 defense. ESPN favors Clemson slightly, with a 57.4% projection.

UNC has won three in a row after dropping Top 15 matchups with Kentucky (87-83) and UConn (87-76), while Clemson is coming off its second loss and first in ACC play at Miami, 95-82, on Wednesday.

• Clemson will face North Carolina for the 159th time in program history. The Tigers have split the last four meetings against the Tar Heels in Clemson.

• This marks the 19th meeting in the series where both teams are ranked. North Carolina is 15-3, but Clemson has won two-out-of-the-last-three. The Tigers won the last one 82-78 during the 2017-18 season.

• A win by the Tigers would be its first over a top 10 North Carolina team since 2-8-01 when Clemson beat No. 1 UNC 75-65.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 12/0 3.3 0.9 0.5 9.7

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 13/13 11.4 2.5 3.4 30.6

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 13/0 3.2 2.6 2.3 19.3

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 13/13 8.5 9.8 2.2 25.3

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 6/3 2.8 2.5 0.5 13.5

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 13/0 7.6 4.2 1.0 17.1

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 13/13 15.8 3.6 3.8 31.4

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 13/10 8.1 2.8 1.1 20.7

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 13/13 20.2 6.5 2.1 27.8

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 13/0 1.0 1.1 0.4 5.2