No. 23/24 Tigers head to Florida State

TigerNet Staff by

The ACC first-place Clemson Tigers men's basketball team (17-4, 9-1 ACC) head to Florida State (7-14, 5-5) for a Saturday evening game.

Tipoff in the Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 5 p.m. ET. Ariya Massoudi and Debbie Antonelli will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

• Clemson will face Florida State for the 82nd time in program history.

• The Tigers trail 35-46 in the series, but have won three out of the last five meetings.

• Clemson has held consecutive ACC opponents to 51 points or less. This is the first time Clemson has done that since Feb. 3-9, 2019 when the Tigers had a three game streak of holding the opposition to 51 or less. The Tigers beat Wake Forest 64-37, Georgia Tech 65-42 and Virginia Tech 59-51 in consecutive victories.

• Clemson is seeking its first win in Tallahassee since Feb. 4, 2015.

• Ben Middlebrooks is the nephew of former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell has led the Tigers to the sixth-most overall wins amongst ACC teams since 2017- 18.

• The Tigers have won 56 games in the league, which ranks fifth in that same time frame.

• Clemson leads the ACC in field goal percentage defense with a .392 figure (477-1216). The .392 percentage is on pace to be the best for the course of a season since 1958- 59 when the Tigers allowed just .371 opponent field goal percentage. Only one Clemson team since that year has held the opposition under 40 percentage for a season. That was the 2013-14 Tigers led by ACC Defensive Player of the Year K.J. McDaniels that held the opposition to .395.

• Clemson last led the ACC in field goal percentage defense in 1989-90, the only year Clemson won the ACC regular season title. Clemson held the opposition to .410 from the field that year thanks to the inside duo of Elden Campbell and Dale Davis. Clemson has led the ACC in field goal percentage defense five times.

• Clemson also leads the ACC in free throw percentage with a .796 figure. That is at a record pace for the Clemson program, as the existing season record is .769 in 2020- 21. Only eight Clemson teams have shot 73.0 percent or better for the course of the season and six have been coached by Brad Brownell.

• Brownell shot 89.9 percent from the line his sophomore year (1988-89) at DePauw University in Indiana, still the second best season percentage in school history.

• Clemson has led the ACC in free throw shooting just once, in 2013-14 when it hit .744 from the line. The ACC record is .800 by Notre Dame in 2016-17. (Note Virginia shot .816 from the line in 2020-21, but it was the limited game COVID-19 season, so it is not recognized as the record).

• Guard Brevin Galloway will be out for the game.

• Clemson is given a 68.7% win projection by ESPN's BPI over the Seminoles. The Tigers are rated 58th in the KenPom ratings with a No. 74 offense and No. 49 defense, while FSU is 158th with a No. 132 offense/No. 202 defense.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 20/2 2.6 1.3 1.1 14.9

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 18/18 14.0 2.7 4.3 31.8

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 20/1 1.4 1.2 1.2 12.0

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 21/9 5.3 4.1 1.8 19.1

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 21/21 15.5 10.0 1.6 34.6

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 21/7 3.4 2.8 0.4 11.7

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 21/20 10.6 2.5 2.6 30.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 12/12 9.8 2.5 1.5 32.3

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.2

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 0.3 0.3 1.2

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 14/0 2.6 0.7 0.4 8.7

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 20/1 3.2 1.6 0.4 8.0

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 20/14 14.2 5.1 1.0 22.6

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.3 1.2