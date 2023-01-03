NCAA committee recommends expansion of men's basketball, more sports tournaments

The NCAA's Transformation Committee released a full report Tuesday with a number of recommendations, including to add access to the postseason in some sports.

One of those would be the men's basketball March Madness, where it's among sports called on to accommodate access for 25% of the active Division I members for team sports sponsored by more than 200 schools.

That move, if approved, would move the NCAA Tournament to north of 90 teams from 68.

That move is listed for review by more committees by June 2023 with final recommendations next January for a possible expansion come 2024-25.

The full list of recommendations:

● Accommodate access for 25% of active Division I members in good standing in team sports sponsored by more than 200 schools.

● Compose all Division I championships in a manner that reflects the highest level of bracket composition and quality of competition, including seeding at least 50% of teams.

● Travel to Division I and National Collegiate championships directly affect the student-athlete experience. As such, the focal point of Championships Travel policies must shift to prioritize the elevated travel experience for participants.

● Evaluate each sport for potential growth in visibility, digital engagement, and revenue generation, including additional sport-specific sponsorship and partnership opportunities to further modernize, elevate (and in some cases, finance) the enhanced Division I Championship experience.

● Refine the Division I revenue distribution program to reflect contemporary Division I values and account for athletic performance in more sports than men’s basketball. When redesigning the program, consider: (a) gender equity; (b) implementation timeline; and (c) commitment to broad-based sports sponsorship.

● Increase the championship budget to accommodate recommendations to expand championship access, ensure the highest level of bracket composition, and elevate the travel experience for student-athletes.