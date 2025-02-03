Legendary ESPN broadcaster making return to courtside at Clemson game

Legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale making return to courtside at Clemson game

Legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale will make his return to courtside in Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday for the ESPN broadcast of the Clemson-Duke game (6 p.m.). Vitale announced on social media in January that his vocal cords are cancer free and his doctor felt he was ready to return to courtside. He first announced a diagnosis of cancer in his vocal cords in 2023, after an initial melanoma diagnosis in 2021. Last summer, Vitale announced that a biopsy in his neck revealed a cancerous lymph node. Vitale will call the game alongside Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander. Partial Vitale ESPN profile Dick Vitale, college basketball’s top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season—just after the network’s September 1979 launch—following a successful college and pro coaching career. In 2008, Vitale received the sport’s ultimate honor when he was selected as an inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial—but never boring—style. Vitale called ESPN’s first-ever major NCAA basketball game—Wisconsin at DePaul on Dec. 5, 1979 (a 90-77 DePaul win). Since then, he’s called over a thousand games. “I’m living the American dream,” Vitale once said. “I learned from my mom and dad, who didn’t have a formal education, but had doctorates of love. They told me that if you gave 110 percent all the time, a lot of beautiful things will happen. I may not always be right, but no one can ever accuse me of not having a genuine love and passion for whatever I do. And ESPN has been grateful enough to recognize this.” And while his knowledge, preparation and enthusiasm are unparalleled, his “Vitale-isms” have unwittingly taken on a life of their own. Just a few of his many household phrases: “Awesome, Baby!,” “Get a TO, Baby!” (call a timeout), “PTP’er” (prime-time player), “M & M’er” (a mismatch), “Rolls Roycer” (a flat-out superstar), “diaper dandy” (freshman star), “All-Windex Performer” (ferocious rebounder) and “Maalox time” (the final minutes of a close game). Vitale credits Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Simpson, who he teamed with in the early 80’s, in helping him develop his broadcast style. Can’t wait to have you in Littlejohn, @DickieV!!



Awesome, baby! https://t.co/XL7Kgjxkli — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 3, 2025 Just had scope of my vocal cords & I was very emotional with the great report by Dr ZEITELS . He said the vocal cords are cancer free & he feels I can return to my love of being at courtside for @espn . pic.twitter.com/r4tJHcTiMF — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 8, 2025 We can't wait to have @DickieV back in Clemson this Saturday! 🐅🏀 pic.twitter.com/0SmmRpk2uH — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) February 3, 2025

