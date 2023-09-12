Jaron Blossomgame gives back to Clemson Basketball

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. — IPTAY announced that professional basketball player Jaron Blossomgame (Alpharetta, Ga./Chattahoochee) has made a significant gift to the Clemson basketball program. “This is something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time,” said Blossomgame. “I’m happy to give back. I understand the impact that something like this has and the importance of giving back as well. Clemson University has given me so much in my time there and my years after. I’m excited about the future; I’m excited about right now and the generations to come. I want to help give them a similar experience to what I had, which was an incredible one. I want to thank everyone who made this opportunity possible.” “I want to thank Jaron for his generous contribution back to Clemson,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell. “It’s great to see former players recognizing the value of their Clemson experience and their desire to give back to future generations. Our basketball family always enjoys watching our players’ careers after Clemson, and Jaron’s success in the game has led him to the top league in Europe.” Blossomgame, a two-time All-ACC player including the ACC’s Most Improved Player in 2016 and First Team recognition in 2017, spent a highly distinguished four years playing for the Tiger basketball program. Blossomgame is fifth all-time in program history with 1,733 points. He is top 10 in rebounds (831), double figure scoring games (86), minutes played (3,924), field goals made (627) and free throws made (383). His jersey hangs in the rafters of Littlejohn Coliseum. The Alpharetta, Ga. native was selected 59th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. After playing in the G-League for the Austin Spurs in 2017 and parts of 2018, Blossomgame was traded to the Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers) where he flourished. He averaged 20.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Charge before being called up to the Cavaliers. He played 27 games for the Cavaliers and averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 76.9 percent at the foul line. Blossomgame currently plays for AS Monaco in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague in France. He played 36 games last season for the league champions, averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds, while shooting 59.7 percent on two-point field goals and 41.9 percent from three. In his career, Blossomgame has been an LNB Champion, Coup De France Champion, All-Euro Cup First Team member, NBA G League Champion and an All-G League Third Team member. “Jaron has always appreciated Clemson University and the men's basketball program,” said Assistant Director of IPTAY Major Gifts - Block C Club, Jordan Roper. “He and I were both beneficiaries of the dollars raised by IPTAY and the leadership of Coach Brownell and his staff. By donating back to Clemson, Jaron is exemplifying the importance of philanthropy and helping to ensure that future generations of Clemson basketball student-athletes have the same opportunities that he did.”

