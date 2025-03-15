sports_basketball
Instant Reaction: David Hood, Grayson Mann react to Clemson's loss to Louisville

Instant Reaction: David Hood, Grayson Mann react to Clemson's loss to Louisville
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, March 15 2025

Clemson’s ACC Tournament run comes to an end as Louisville defeats the Tigers to advance to the championship game. The Orange Crush Podcast crew reacts to Clemson’s struggles, key moments, and what’s next as the Tigers prepare for March Madness.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Tigers host Bulldogs in midweek series
Tigers host Bulldogs in midweek series
Clemson ace named ACC pitcher of the week
Clemson ace named ACC pitcher of the week
Tiger athlete earns All-ACC honor
Tiger athlete earns All-ACC honor
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts