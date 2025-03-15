|
Instant Reaction: David Hood, Grayson Mann react to Clemson's loss to Louisville
Saturday, March 15 2025- -
Clemson’s ACC Tournament run comes to an end as Louisville defeats the Tigers to advance to the championship game. The Orange Crush Podcast crew reacts to Clemson’s struggles, key moments, and what’s next as the Tigers prepare for March Madness.
Tags: Clemson Basketball