Instant Reaction: Clemson battles past SMU to reach ACC Semifinals

Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 3 hours ago

After a gritty, hard-fought battle against SMU, Clemson advances to the ACC Tournament Semifinals, setting up a huge rematch against Louisville.

Grayson Mann and David Hood break down Clemson’s resilient win, what it means for March Madness seeding, and how the Tigers can take down Louisville. Can they make history and capture their first ACC Championship?

