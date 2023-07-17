Clemson pro makes All-NBA Summer League first team

Hunter Tyson makes All-NBA Summer League first team

TigerNet Staff by

It's been a big month for Hunter Tyson. Tyson hit the ground running since an NBA draft second-round selection by the reigning champs Denver, and he was honored for his efforts in Las Vegas' NBA Summer League with a first-team selection for the tournament. SB Nation analyzed his play this month: The Nuggets moved into the late first and early second round of the draft in an attempt to grab multiple cost-controlled contributors who can play roles during the team’s championship window. Clemson forward Hunter Tyson was the last of Denver’s three selections, but he was the best player on the floor throughout Summer League. The No. 37 overall pick is a 6’8, 215-pound wing who can hit spot-up threes, make connective passes, and offer some bounce around the rim. He was incredibly efficient throughout his run in Las Vegas, averaging 21.8 points per game on 58.3 percent shooting from the floor, 51.7 percent shooting from three (on 7.3 attempts per game), and 88.9 percent shooting from the foul line. Tyson scored a team-best 31 points in a win over Miami last week, where he connected on 11-of-13 shots total and 7-of-9 on 3-pointers. Tyson was a first-team All-ACC pick for his efforts last year, where he averaged 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. He hit 40.5% of his 3-point attempts and 47.9% of his field goal attempts overall. He was named the 2023 ACC Skip Prosser Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work on the court and in the classroom. Tyson became the 44th player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 career points and moved into the top 40 all time. He was named to the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Karl Malone Award Top 10 and the 2023 USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Award Midseason Watch List. The #NBA2KSummerLeague First Team!@keyonte1george @smerrill05 @lamon_legend @h_tyson5 @_camwhitmore_ pic.twitter.com/vna7Neci7z — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2023 We see you, Hunter 👏 pic.twitter.com/EezouR2dU2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 16, 2023 Hunter pickin' up where he left off 🎯 pic.twitter.com/yYPlCjATWE — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 16, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest