Hunter Tyson earns more postseason honors

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) has been named to the 2022-23 USBWA (U.S. Basketball Writers Association) All-District Team, based on voting from its national membership. The USBWA has selected All-District teams since the 1956-57 season, its founding year. He was also named to the NABC All-District First Team – the All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.

Tyson’s career-best campaign earned him a spot on the District III (Va., N.C., S.C., Md.) All-District Team for the USBWA and the District II First Team from NABC.

Tyson was named First Team All-ACC prior to the ACC Tournament – his first All-ACC postseason honor. He is averaging a team-best 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor, 41.4 percent from three and 83.8 percent at the free throw line. In league play, he’s been even better. He averaged 16.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent and 84.3 percent at the charity stripe.

He recently was named the 2023 ACC Skip Prosser Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work on the court and in the classroom.

Tyson became the 44th player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 career points and has since moved into the top 40 all time. He was named to the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Karl Malone Award Top 10 and the 2023 USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Award Midseason Watch List.

His 16 double-doubles are now tied for fifth all-time in Clemson history for a single season with. It is the most in a season since Wright posted 18 in 1993-94.

Tyson ranks 10th in the nation in double-doubles and is second in the ACC. He’s first in defensive rebounding per game (8.26) and third nationally. His 314 rebounds are fourth in the league and 22nd nationally.

The Monroe, N.C. native became just the 17th player in Clemson history to eclipse 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career. In Clemson’s win over the Wolfpack (Feb. 25), Tyson became the all-time games played leader in Clemson history (136).