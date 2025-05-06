Former Tiger Alex Hemenway transfers to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Newburgh native Alex Hemenway is returning home to join the University of Evansville men's basketball program. Hemenway spent five seasons at Clemson before spending last season with Vanderbilt. "We are elated to bring home Alex Hemenway to play for the Aces! Our goal was to add an elite perimeter shooter with experience to our roster and Alex fits that description perfectly," UE head men's basketball coach David Ragland exclaimed. "I have known Alex and his family for a very long time and believed in his ability to positively impact any team. His impact on our team will help move us closer to the goals we have in reviving our storied program." In his time at Clemson, Hemenway enjoyed his best season during the 2022-23 campaign where he averaged 6.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. Injury kept him out for the full 2024-25 season with the Commodores and he was limited to five games in 2023-24 with the Tigers. That season saw him finish with 5.2 PPG. Despite battling plantar fascia in 2022-23, he appeared in 20 games while making 12 starts for Clemson while playing an average of 24.0 minutes per game. He finished in double figures on five occasions including a season-high of 18 points against USC Upstate where he was 7-of-9 from the floor. Hemenway added 15 points in wins over Penn State and Towson while posting 12 in a triumph over Wake Forest. "Coming back home to play for UE was a easy decision the more I was able to think about it," Hemenway said. "The people there hold a special place in my heart and it is the place I call home. There was really no question as to where I wanted to compete at and potentially finish my career off than here at Evansville!" Over the course of his sophomore and junior seasons, Hemenway played in a total of 55 games while making 13 starts. His top performances saw him register 17 points versus Miami Ohio as a junior and 17 in a road win over Wake Forest during his sophomore season. As a freshman in 2019-20, Hemenway came off the bench to make 15 appearances. Hemenway played for Castle High School where he recorded an average of 28.2 PPG as a senior. Rated a 3-star player, he was ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Indiana. Hemenway left Castle as the leading scorer in school history with 1,765 points and was just the fifth player in school history to be named an Indiana All-Star. Other accolades included All-Conference, All-State, and many more.