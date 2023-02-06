Former Clemson standout Landry Nnoko returns to NBA G League

Former Clemson center Landry Nnoko returned to the NBA G League recently with Ignite, out of the Las Vegas area.

Nnoko last played in the G League with the Grand Rapids Drive in the 2017-18 season, and he's gone on an international tour since.

Nnoko made the ACC's all-defensive team as a senior and led the league in blocks. He was a three-year starter with the Tigers.

Since that run, he has played in Italy (Victoria Libertas Pesaro), Turkey (Sakarya BB), Germany (Alba Berlin), Serbia (Crvena zvezda), Spain (Saski Baskonia and San Pablo Burgos) and South Korea (Suwon KT Sonicboom).

Nnoko averaged 5.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in South Korea last season.

Nnoko was named the MVP of the ABA Liga League Playoffs when he averaged 15.6 points and scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in one performance.

He scored four points over 12 minutes with four rebounds in his G League debut this season.

Nnoko Clemson profile

roductive post player that signed in the fall of 2011 ... long, athletic center appeared in 128 career games (90 starts) ... logged over 2,600 minutes in the post ... finished his career with 744 points, 606 rebounds and 212 blocked shots ... ranked fifth in Clemson history in blocks at the time of his graduation ... earned team’s Tiger Pride Award after the conclusion of the 2015-16 season ... spent two years in the United States at famed basketball school Montverde Academy, playing for one of the most successful high school coaches in the nation, Kevin Boyle, as a senior ... cousin of current NBA player and former UCLA standout Luc Richard Mbah a Moute.

first bucket with Ignite. welcome to the family, Landry Nnoko pic.twitter.com/JUV6Z1wEzM — NBA G League Ignite (@gleagueignite) February 5, 2023