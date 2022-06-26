David Collins is getting an NBA tryout in the summer league. (Photo: Rob Kinnan / USATODAY)
David Collins is getting an NBA tryout in the summer league. (Photo: Rob Kinnan / USATODAY)

Former Clemson guard David Collins to play in NBA Summer League
by - 2022 Jun 26, Sun 13:32

Former Clemson guard David Collins will get to show off his skills in the NBA Summer League.

Collins is on the roster for the Dallas Mavericks, which will begin play in Las Vegas against Chicago on July 8 (4 p.m./ESPNU). They are also scheduled to play Utah (7/11, 10 p.m./NBATV), Phoenix (7/12, 10 p.m./ESPN2) and Milwaukee (7/14, 7 p.m./ESPNU) with more games to be determined.

Collins is a 6-4, 220-pound guard who led the South Florida Bulls in scoring during the 2020-21 season (12.5 ppg) and averaged over 30 minutes per contest. He added 3.5 rebounds and a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. Collins shot 42.0 percent from the field, including 37.3 percent from three.

He scored 1,516 career points as a Bull (seventh-most in program history), which included his best scoring season in 2018-19. Collins posted a 587-point campaign that culminated in a 24-win season and postseason berth.

Using his extra season waiver, Collins averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds (team-best) and 2.3 assists over 32 games (all starts) last season in Clemson. He shot 38% from beyond the arc and averaged 1.6 steals per game (team-best).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Tiger to play in NBA Summer League
Former Tiger to play in NBA Summer League
Report: Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled
Report: Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled
Clemson continues climb in ESPN recruiting rankings
Clemson continues climb in ESPN recruiting rankings
Former Clemson running back transferring again
Former Clemson running back transferring again
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest