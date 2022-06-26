Former Tiger to play in NBA Summer League

Former Clemson guard David Collins to play in NBA Summer League

Former Clemson guard David Collins will get to show off his skills in the NBA Summer League.

Collins is on the roster for the Dallas Mavericks, which will begin play in Las Vegas against Chicago on July 8 (4 p.m./ESPNU). They are also scheduled to play Utah (7/11, 10 p.m./NBATV), Phoenix (7/12, 10 p.m./ESPN2) and Milwaukee (7/14, 7 p.m./ESPNU) with more games to be determined.

Collins is a 6-4, 220-pound guard who led the South Florida Bulls in scoring during the 2020-21 season (12.5 ppg) and averaged over 30 minutes per contest. He added 3.5 rebounds and a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. Collins shot 42.0 percent from the field, including 37.3 percent from three.

He scored 1,516 career points as a Bull (seventh-most in program history), which included his best scoring season in 2018-19. Collins posted a 587-point campaign that culminated in a 24-win season and postseason berth.

Using his extra season waiver, Collins averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds (team-best) and 2.3 assists over 32 games (all starts) last season in Clemson. He shot 38% from beyond the arc and averaged 1.6 steals per game (team-best).

Collins averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and shot 38% from three last season#MFFL | @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/9VB9aT9ozP — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) June 26, 2022