Former Clemson forward lands with mid-major squad in portal

Asa Thomas was one of many departures for the Tigers early in the 2025 offseason
Asa Thomas was one of many departures for the Tigers early in the 2025 offseason

Former Clemson forward Asa Thomas lands with Furman
Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

One former Tiger is on the move.

Asa Thomas, Clemson's former three-star prospect hailing from Lake Forest (IL), has committed to Furman.

Thomas spent his freshman year mostly riding the bench, appearing in 12 games for the Tigers and now rolls with the Paladins.

He averaged 1.2 points per game on 40 percent shooting and joins a Paladin unit that reached the So-Con Conference Championship game, falling to Wofford.

Thomas has three years remaining of eligibility.

