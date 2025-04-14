Former Clemson forward lands with mid-major squad in portal

Asa Thomas, Clemson's former three-star prospect hailing from Lake Forest (IL), has committed to Furman.

Thomas spent his freshman year mostly riding the bench, appearing in 12 games for the Tigers and now rolls with the Paladins.

He averaged 1.2 points per game on 40 percent shooting and joins a Paladin unit that reached the So-Con Conference Championship game, falling to Wofford.

Thomas has three years remaining of eligibility.