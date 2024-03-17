Five ACC teams earn bids to NCAA Tournament

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Five Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball teams earned bids to the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State and Virginia were selected to the 68-team event, which opens Tuesday, March 19, with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio. The first round will be contested Thursday and Friday, March 21-22, with second-round games on Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24. After winning the ACC regular-season championship by two games, North Carolina (27-7, 17-3 ACC) notched the No. 1 seed in the West Region, the Tar Heels’ 18th all-time (most of any program). The Tar Heels play the winner of the Tuesday Howard-Wagner First Four matchup on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. UNC is making its 53rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament – most of any ACC program – and second under head coach Hubert Davis, who guided UNC to the national championship game in his first season in 2022. UNC owns a 131-49 record in the tournament with NCAA titles in 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009 and 2017. Duke (24-8, 15-5 ACC) earned the No. 4 seed in the South Region and takes on No. 13 seed Vermont on Friday in Brooklyn, New York. The Blue Devils are making their 46th NCAA appearance and their second straight under Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils are 119-40 all-time in NCAA Tournament action, with national championships in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015. Clemson (21-11, 11-9) claimed the No. 6 seed in the West Region and faces No. 11 seed New Mexico on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tigers will be making their 13th tournament appearance, including the fourth under head coach Brad Brownell and first since 2021. The Tigers are 9-12 all-time in NCAA Tournament play. Virginia (23-10, 13-7) picked up a No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region and plays Colorado State on Tuesday in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. The winner advances to play No. 7 seed Texas on Thursday in Charlotte. The Cavaliers are making their 26th NCAA appearance in program history and the 10th in the last 12 seasons under head coach Tony Bennett. Virginia captured its first national title in 2019, which also marks the ACC’s most recent national championship. UVa is 35-24 all-time in NCAA Tournament play. After making a historic run with five wins in five days to capture the 2024 ACC Championship, NC State (22-14, 9-11) claimed its 27th NCAA Tournament berth, including its second straight and third overall under head coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack earned a No. 11 seed in the South Region and play No. 6 seed Texas Tech on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Wolfpack are 37-25 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, with titles in 1974 and 1983. The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured three of the last eight NCAA Championships (Duke 2015, North Carolina 2017 and Virginia 2019), with 99 NCAA Tournament wins in that eight-year span. Current ACC schools have won eight NCAA titles in the last 22 years and own 17 national championships overall. Current ACC member schools have combined for 67 Men’s Final Four appearances.