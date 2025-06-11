ESPN announces multi-year deal for Dick Vitale, basketball invitational in his name

ESPN Events, in collaboration with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, has announced the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational, a new men’s college basketball event that will annually honor Dick Vitale, the Hall of Fame broadcaster and one of the sport’s most iconic voices and ambassadors, who celebrated his 86th birthday Tuesday. The inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational will feature a marquee matchup between national powers –Texas Longhorns vs. Duke Blue Devils – at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., in the opening days of the 2025-26 season. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4, on ESPN. Tip-off time will be announced at a later date. In addition to the ESPN Events plans, ESPN has signed Vitale to a new multi-year contract through the 2027–28 season, which will extend the Hall of Fame analyst’s tenure with the company to nearly 50 years. “Dick is the heart of college basketball, and his kindness, generosity and courage are a constant inspiration to us all,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN. “Through the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational, we will celebrate him and his profound impact on the sport. We are also thrilled that Dick will remain a signature voice on ESPN through the 2027-28 season.” Since joining ESPN during its first year in 1979, Vitale has called more than 1,000 games. His unmistakable passion and signature style have helped shape the college basketball experience for fans for more than four decades, while cementing his legacy as one of the most beloved and enduring figures in sports broadcasting history. Vitale’s countless accolades include induction into the Naismith Basketball and Sports Broadcasting Halls of Fame. Most recently, he received the prestigious Dean Smith Award from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and was introduced by former ESPN President George Bodenheimer as The New York Athletic Club’s Winged Foot Award recipient. “ESPN has been such a vital part of my life since December 5, 1979, and I was so thrilled to learn that ESPN Events will have an annual Dick Vitale Invitational,” said Vitale. “Jimmy Pitaro and all my colleagues and friends at ESPN have been so good to me and I am so thankful for all of the prayers and love I have received from them during my cancer battles. ESPN has been family to me and has given me a life that has been even better than my dreams. To the Vitale family, ESPN is ‘Awesome, baby’ with a capital A!” Through the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund, the V Foundation has granted over $105 million in research grants advancing childhood cancer treatments and care. Dick’s tireless dedication over the last two decades has made a lasting difference in the lives of countless children and families. Tickets for the Dick Vitale Invitational will go on sale this fall. First priority and access to the best seats will be offered to fans who sign up for the pre-sale through dickvitaleinvitational.com.