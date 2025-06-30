EA Sports announces return of college basketball video game

In the near future, playing as Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum will be a reality. EA Sports has announced that a college basketball video game is in development, which will be released alongside their current college football video games on a yearly basis. According to reports, the release date is slated to be set in 2028. The game will also feature both men's and women's programs. FWIW, it also won't be called NCAA Basketball.



The working title mentioned in the paperwork I inspected was "EA Sports College Basketball". The NCAA will participate as a licensing partner but will not be in the title of the game. https://t.co/OlW2Xjhk8V — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) June 30, 2025 This proposal also calls for the inclusion of WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PROGRAMS. So this would be a stand-alone title with both men's and women's college basketball teams and players. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) June 30, 2025 Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame pic.twitter.com/iBNhGxn2yj — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) June 30, 2025 .@MattBrownEP with the first info on EA's return of College Basketball. #CBB



- Launch planned for 2028

- Would include men's and women's programs https://t.co/GpG3fntR5Q — The Gaming Tailgate (@gamingtailgate) June 30, 2025

