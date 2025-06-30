sports_basketball
According to reports, the release date is slated to be set in 2028. The game will also feature both men's and women's programs.
According to reports, the release date is slated to be set in 2028. The game will also feature both men's and women's programs.

EA Sports announces return of college basketball video game
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago

In the near future, playing as Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum will be a reality.

EA Sports has announced that a college basketball video game is in development, which will be released alongside their current college football video games on a yearly basis.

According to reports, the release date is slated to be set in 2028. The game will also feature both men's and women's programs.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
WATCH: Former Clemson QB pranked with flowers, love note during position meeting
WATCH: Former Clemson QB pranked with flowers, love note during position meeting
Clemson pro getting released from Denver Nuggets, per report
Clemson pro getting released from Denver Nuggets, per report
Predicting the best-case and worst-case scenarios for Clemson this season
Predicting the best-case and worst-case scenarios for Clemson this season
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week