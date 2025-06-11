Duke hires away key Clemson basketball staffer Preston Greene

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Preston Greene has been announced as the Director of Sports Performance for the Duke men's basketball program, taking him from the same role he's held for Clemson men's basketball since 2023-24. Greene joins the Blue Devils following a strength and conditioning career with stops at Clemson, Miami (Fla.), Florida, Stanford, Charlotte and Arizona. He is a 1999 Clemson graduate. In Greene’s first season back in Clemson, the Tigers won 24 games and advanced to the program’s second Elite Eight in 44 years (first since 1980 and second overall). Clemson built on that with a program-record in wins last year (27). "Preston is a transformational addition to our program," said Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said in a news release. "His reputation speaks for itself — elite experience, an incredible track record of success and a deep understanding of how to develop athletes both physically and mentally. Our team will benefit tremendously from his leadership, knowledge and presence." More from Duke: Prior to returning to Clemson, Greene spent the 2022-23 season at Miami (Fla.), where his work in the weight room played a pivotal role in the Hurricanes' run to the Final Four. He previously enjoyed an 11-year tenure at Florida, where the Gators won 249 games, made seven NCAA Tournament appearances and reached the Final Four in 2014. In 2008-09, Greene served as the head men's basketball performance coach at Stanford under then-first-year head coach and former Duke Blue Devil Johnny Dawkins. He has also held key roles at Charlotte and Arizona, where he worked with multiple sports and directed nutrition and supplementation efforts. "I'm truly grateful to Coach Scheyer for the opportunity to join the Duke men's basketball family. It's an incredible honor to be part of a program that not only competes for national championships, but also holds itself to the highest standards in everything it does. Duke represents a rare combination of excellence, tradition and integrity — qualities I deeply value. This is a dream opportunity, and I'm excited to bring my experience to help support the continued growth and success of the program." A native of Peachtree City, Georgia, Greene earned his bachelor's degree in health science with a minor in sport management from Clemson in 1999. He went on to receive a master's degree in applied kinesiology and sports management from the University of Minnesota in 2000. He holds numerous professional certifications, including from the National Strength & Conditioning Association (NSCA) and the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and is certified as a performance enhancement specialist.

