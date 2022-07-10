Delicia Washington signs pro contract

Press Release by

San Martino di Lupari, Italy -- Clemson great Delicia Washington signed a professional contract with Fila San Martino di Lupari in San Martino di Lupari, Italy on Saturday, marking the official start of her professional career. Fila San Martino di Lupari is a member of the Italian A1 Championship Series and is part of the Lupebasket organization. Earlier this spring, Washington earned a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun.

Washington also earned a spot on the Chicago Force 10 3x3 team last month.

Washington was the first Tiger to be named All-ACC twice in her career since 2009/2010. She finished her Clemson career averaging 16.8 ppg (4th in Clemson history) and 6.2 rebounds. She also shot .447 from the floor for Clemson and .281 from three (.107 in 2020-21 -> .353 in 2021-22).