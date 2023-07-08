Clemson's Hunter Tyson impresses off the bench in NBA debut

Tyson came off the bench to score 21 points and tally five rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block over 27 minutes in a 92-85 Denver loss to Milwaukee.

Tyson knocked down 7-of-13 shots, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

Tyson signed a four-year contract with the Nuggets on Thursday after his 37th overall selection in the NBA draft recently. Denver Post reporter Mike Singer says Tyson agreed to a $7.7 million contract where the first three years are guaranteed and there's a team option for the fourth season.

Former Clemson All-ACC selection Aamir Simms is also on the Nuggets roster but he did not play on Friday.

The Nuggets play next Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET versus Atlanta at COX Pavilion in Las Vegas (NBA TV). They then face Utah on July 12 (9:30 pm ET/COX Pavilion/NBA TV) and Miami on July 14 (9 pm ET/COX Pavilion/ESPN2) before the tournament side of the action.

Tyson played five seasons and appeared in 140 games (73 starts) for Clemson, holding career averages of 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.6% from three. He was selected to the 2022-23 All-ACC First Team and became the 44th player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 career points. His 16 double-doubles during the 2022-23 season, tied him for eighth all-time in Clemson history for a single season.