Clemson's 2023 ACC Tournament schedule set

Clemson's ACC Tournament path was set with Saturday's ACC men's basketball action.

The Tigers clinched a 3-seed in the conference tournament with a win over Notre Dame, as well as Miami (over Pitt) and Virginia (over Louisville) victories on Saturday.

The Tigers will play at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday in Greensboro Coliseum versus either 6-seed NC State or Tuesday's 11-seed Virginia Tech/14-seed Notre Dame winner.

Clemson swept NC State and Virginia Tech in the regular season and topped Notre Dame in their only meeting.

The Tigers were last as high as a 3-seed in the 2007-08 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, where Clemson lost in the title game to North Carolina, 86-81.

The tournament games will be on ACCN or ESPN/ESPN2.

2023 ACC Tournament schedule (Greensboro)

(Saturday evening KenPom/NET rankings)

Tuesday

12. Florida State (213/218) v. 13. Georgia Tech (163/186) - 2 p.m. ET (ACCN)

10. Boston College (171/156) v. 15. Louisville (286/310) - 4:30 p.m. ET (ACCN)

11. Virginia Tech (75/72) v. 14. Notre Dame (162/179) - 7 p.m. ET (ACCN

Wednesday

8. Syracuse (121/130) v. 9. Wake Forest (90/87) - noon ET (ESPN)

5. Pitt (65/55) v. FSU/GT winner - 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

7. UNC (45/44) v. BC/Louisville winner - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

6. NC State (52/41) v. VT/ND winner - 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday

1. Miami (38/35) v. Syracuse/Wake winner - noon ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

4. Duke (32/23) v. Pitt or FSU/GT winner - 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

2. Virginia (37/30) v. UNC or BC/Louisville winner - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

3. Clemson (71/64) v. NC State or VT/ND winner - 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday

Thursday afternoon winners - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Thursday evening winners - 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday

Friday winners - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

ACC Tournament bracket pic.twitter.com/Dpprx4Vyuf — Jerry Ratcliffe (@JerryRatcliffe) March 5, 2023