Clemson wraps regular season hosting Notre Dame for Senior Day

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson wraps the 2022-23 men's basketball regular season hosting Notre Dame on Saturday evening in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 8 p.m. ET. Wes Durham and Randolph Childress will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

• The Tigers are given a 90.7% win chance per ESPN's BPI. Clemson is rated 71st by KenPom with the No. 32 offense and No. 111 defense, while Notre Dame is 164th with the No. 96 offense and No. 258 defense.

• Clemson will go for win No. 1400 in program history against Notre Dame.

• Hunter Tyson is making his case for ACC Player of the Year. He is 14th in the nation in double-doubles (14) and second in the ACC. He's first in defensive rebounding per game in the ACC (8.13) and third nationally. He's 25th nationally in total rebounds (283) and fourth in the ACC.

• Tyson was named the 2023 ACC Skip Prosser Scholar Athlete Award winner. He also earned his second ACC Player of the Week honor for his performance against Syracuse and NC State.

• Clemson will face Notre Dame for the 11th time in program history. The Tigers trails the series 2-8.

• Clemson enters its final regular season game with a 13-6 record in the ACC, already the most conference wins in a season in school history regardless of conference.

• A look to winning percentage history tells us that a victory over Notre Dame would give Clemson a 14-6 conference mark, a .700 winning percentage. That would be the third-best conference winning percentage in school history, just behind the 10-4 teams of 1986-87 and 1989-90 that had .714 winning percentages.

• This Clemson team has already clinched the fifth-best ACC winning percentage in school history and the best by a Clemson team since 1989-90.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 29/2 2.5 1.0 1.0 13.5

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 27/27 14.0 3.0 4.4 31.9

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 29/3 1.2 1.2 1.2 11.7

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 30/18 4.8 3.9 1.8 19.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 30/30 15.7 9.4 1.5 34.7

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 30/7 3.1 2.7 0.4 10.9

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 28/27 11.3 2.3 2.4 29.8

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 19/12 7.1 1.8 1.1 24.3

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 5/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.1

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 4/0 0.0 0.3 0.3 1.0

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 4/0 1.0 0.3 0.3 1.2

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 23/0 2.6 0.8 0.4 9.4

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 29/1 3.3 2.1 0.3 9.5

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 29/23 15.5 5.6 1.0 24.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 5/0 0.4 0.6 0.2 1.1