Clemson with road win against Pittsburgh, start 7-0 for first time since 2008

PITTSBURGH – Stellar offensive performances from PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls, N.Y./Glens Falls) combined for 47 points (Girard 25; Hall 22) in Clemson University men’s basketball’s 79-70 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) led for nearly 35 minutes of the contest, getting two 20-point performances in a game for the first time since Feb. 25, 2023 when Brevin Galloway (28) and Hall (20) led Clemson to victory.

The win was Clemson’s 11th-straight against the Panthers (5-3, 0-1 ACC). It ties a Clemson record for consecutive wins against the same ACC opponent. (11 vs. Virginia, 1959-65). Five straight wins on the road at Pittsburgh ties a Clemson record for consecutive road wins against the same ACC opponent. (5 at Virginia, 1959-65; 5 at Boston College, 2013-20).

It’s just the third time in program history the Tigers have started 7-0 with at least four wins away from home (2008-09 and 1934-35).

Clemson used an 11-4 run toward the end of the opening stanza to open up a double-digit lead, the first of the game, at 34-24. Girard scored all 12 of his points in the first half in the last six and a half minutes.

With an 11-point advantage at halftime, Clemson extended its lead to a game-high 15 at 53-38 with 13:19 left in regulation. The Panthers narrowed the gap all the way down to two points at 70-68 with 3:41 left, but a 7-0 run capped by a Hall 3-pointer put the game away for good.

Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) continued his domination on the glass, finishing with a career-best 17 rebounds. Schieffelin added eight points. Chauncey Wiggins (Grayson, Ga./Grayson) tied a career-best with 12 points in his fourth start of the season.

Clemson returns home on Wednesday, Dec. 6 to face in-state rival South Carolina. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ACCN.

