sports_basketball
Clemson would win a men's NCAA Tournament bracket based on academics. (Photo: Rich Osentoski / Imagn Images)
Clemson would win a men's NCAA Tournament bracket based on academics. (Photo: Rich Osentoski / Imagn Images)

Clemson wins academics-based NCAA Tournament bracket
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 9 hours ago

Who would win the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament—based on academics? The answer to the question posed by at least one source out there is...Clemson.

Inside Higher Ed did an exercise with the actual 68-team bracket and advanced teams based on their most recent Academic Progress Rate (or APR; from the 2022-23 academic year) and used Graduation Success Rate (or GSR) as a tiebreaker.

Clemson University athletics produced its second-highest APR mark for the cycle (995) and recorded a 96% GSR, which only trailed private schools such as Notre Dame (99), Northwestern (98), Boston College (98), Duke (97) and Stanford (97), each according to university news releases.

The Tigers' academics topped McNeese, Purdue, Houston, Tennessee, Liberty and Louisville on its path to the top.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson in contact with forward in transfer portal
Clemson in contact with forward in transfer portal
Clemson NCAA Tournament opponent coach reaches agreement to take over ACC rival
Clemson NCAA Tournament opponent coach reaches agreement to take over ACC rival
From Court to Kitchen: Ian Schieffelin cooks up chicken tenders in Hardee's commercial
From Court to Kitchen: Ian Schieffelin cooks up chicken tenders in Hardee's commercial
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts