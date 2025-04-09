Clemson was a finalist for transfer portal guard

One mid-major guard will come off the board soon.

Clemson is one of the eight finalists for rising senior Santa Clara guard Tyeree Bryan, competing alongside other top programs for his services.

Michigan, Virginia, Miami, Michigan State, Texas Tech, and others round out his finalists.

Bryan averaged 10.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Broncos, appearing in 32 games for the 2024-25 season.

He started his career at Charleston Southern. Bryan has one year remaining of eligibility.