Clemson-Virginia Tech game projections, broadcast information, notes

Clemson-VT scoop

Date: Saturday, March 8

Tip-off: 6 p.m.

TV Network: ESPNU

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff and Jon Crispin (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)

Line: TBD

Series streak: Clemson, 1

Brad Brownell vs. VT with Clemson: 10-12

Overall series: VT 24-20 (Clemson 12-7 in Clemson)

Clemson is picked to win with ESPN's projection calling for an 18.5-point victory with a 95.1% win probability.

Clemson looks to sweep the Hokies after a 72-57 win in Blacksburg in late January. With Chase Hunter limited due to illness (10 minutes/2 points/2 assists), the Tigers led by 12 at the half and were led in scoring by Chauncey Wiggins (16) and got 13 points off the bench from Del Jones.

Clemson ACC Tournament seeding scenarios

Saturday games to track: Stanford at Louisville, 2 p.m. on Saturday (ESPNU); Duke at UNC, 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (ESPN).

If all the favorites win: Clemson is a 3-seed behind Duke (1) and Louisville (2).

If Clemson wins, and Duke and Louisville lose: Clemson is a 1-seed.

If Clemson wins and Duke loses, but Louisville wins: Clemson is a 2-seed behind Louisville.

If Clemson and Duke win, but Louisville loses: Clemson is a 2-seed behind Duke.

If Clemson loses: 3-seed.

The Tigers begin play in Charlotte next Thursday regardless, with an evening game if they get a two or three-seed, or a noon game if they earn the one-seed.

Clemson/Virginia Tech profile

KenPom rating: Clemson 18 (Off. eff. rank - 17; Def. - 27)/VT 156 (Off. - 163; Def. - 178)

BPI: Clemson 15/VT 119

NET ranking: Clemson 22 (Quad 1 win for VT)/VT 163 (Quad 4 win for Clemson)

More notes

*With a victory, Clemson can both eclipse the school record for the most regular-season wins (25, 1986-87) and most wins in a season period (1986-87, 2017-18, 2006-07).

*The Tigers already have a school-record 17 ACC wins (the previous-best mark was 14 in 2022-23)

*Clemson holds a Top 15 AP ranking in a March poll for only the fourth time in school history (1996-97, No. 14 finish; 1986-87, No. 13 finish; 1974-75, No. 14 finish).

*To be honored Saturday for Senior Day, Chase Hunter extended his program record Wednesday of wins at Clemson (108) and moved into sixth all-time in scoring at Clemson (1,720 career points), passing PJ Hall.

*With the 78-69 victory at BC Wednesday, the Tigers finished the ACC road part of their schedule with their record ninth victory (9-1).