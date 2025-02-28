Clemson-Virginia game projections, broadcast information, notes

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

No. 13 Clemson men’s basketball (23-5, 15-2 ACC) looks to continue a historic conference run heading to Charlotteville to take on Virginia (14-14, 7-10) Saturday. Clemson-Virginia scoop Date: Saturday, Mar. 1

Tip-off: Noon

TV Network: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Jay Alter and Randolph Childress (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)

Line: Clemson -6.5

Series streak: Virginia, 4

Brad Brownell vs. Virginia with Clemson: 3-17

Overall series: Virginia 82-54 (Virginia 46-18 in Charlottesville) Clemson is picked to win and cover with ESPN's projection calling for an 8.3-point victory with a 79.1% win probability. After a 3-8 ACC start, Virginia has won four of the last six, including coming off of a win at an NCAA Tournament bubble team in Wake Forest Wednesday, 83-75. Virginia’s last home game was with Duke on Feb. 17, an 80-62 loss. With the season winding down, Clemson looks to keep up in the ACC standings with Duke (16-1 in league play) and Louisville (15-2), seeking the program’s second first-place regular season finish in the ACC (1990, the other). Clemson/Virginia profile KenPom rating: Clemson 18 (Off. eff. rank - 16; Def. - 28)/Virginia 98 (Off. - 88; Def. - 142)

BPI: Clemson 15/UVA 95

NET ranking: Clemson 23 (Quad 1 win for UVA)/UVA 99 (Quad 2 win for Clemson) More notes (via Clemson) *Clemson won a school record 15th ACC game against Notre Dame (2/26). It broke a tie of 14 wins with the 2022-23 Tiger team. The Tigers' win over Notre Dame Wednesday clinched at least a tie for the best conference winning percentage in school history and clinched at least the best since the 1934-35 team went 3-1 for a .750 percentage in the Southern Conference. * Clemson is on a six-game ACC road winning streak, which is the longest road league winning streak in 38 years (previously five games 1986-87). This stretch includes wins at Georgia Tech (70-59), at Pitt (78-75 OT), at Virginia Tech (72-57), at NC State (68-58), at Florida State (72-46) and at SMU (79-69). *Clemson extended its school-record of a 13th ACC win this year by 10 points or more against Notre Dame (83-68) on Feb. 26 (2022-23, 9 the previous record). * The Tigers finished January and February 13-2 (.867) – the best winning percentage in both months combined in school history.

