Clemson-UNC game projections, broadcast information, notes

by Brandon Rink Associate Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson takes on an ACC blue blood at home for the second time in three days, hosting UNC (14-10, 7-5 ACC) Monday evening. Clemson-UNC scoop Date: Monday, Feb. 10

Tip-off: 7:01 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)

Line: Clemson -5.5

Series streak: Clemson, 1

Brad Brownell vs. UNC with Clemson: 4-16

Overall series: UNC 136-24 (41-18 in Clemson) Clemson (19-5, 11-2 ACC) is picked to win but fall just short of covering the spread with ESPN's projection calling for a 5-point win with a 68.8% win probability. Both teams come in off of a win, with the Tigers grabbing their first top-2-ranked win since 2001 (77-71 over No. 2 Duke Saturday) but a nation-leading fifth AP Top 5 victory in a row -- and UNC holding off Pitt at home, 67-66. The Tar Heels had lost 4-of-5 previously, with two coming by one point and one a 17-point road defeat at Duke. Brownell's group has won 10-of-12 since the back-to-back OT losses in December to Memphis and South Carolina. Clemson/UNC profile KenPom rating: Clemson 29 (Off. eff. - 21; Def. - 41)/UNC 41 (Off. - 45; Def. - 51)

BPI: Clemson 24/UNC 30

NET ranking: Clemson 30 (Quad 1 win for UNC)/UNC 46 (Quad 2 win for Clemson) More notes (via Clemson) *Clemson will try to accomplish something the program has never done when the Tigers face North Carolina on Monday night. So far this year, the Tigers are 3-0 against the ACC’s North Carolina schools, victories over Wake Forest, NC State, and Duke. A victory over North Carolina on Monday would give Clemson an unblemished 4-0 slate against those schools this year. *Clemson has beaten all four ACC schools from North Carolina in the same season eight times previously, including as recently as 2019-20, but done it just once in the least 29 years. But had at least two losses each of those years. Of course, we are comparing apples and oranges a bit with this note because teams used to play each league school twice. The Tigers' most wins over North Carolina ACC schools in the same year took place in 1976-77 when Clemson had a 7-2 record against these schools. That was Tree Rollins’ senior season. *The Tigers finished 1-1 against the Tar Heels last season. Each team won on the other's home court, including an 80-76 Clemson victory – just the second in Chapel Hill all time. * Hunter Tyson's younger brother, Cade, is in his first season at North Carolina. He played two seasons at Belmont before transferring prior to the 2024-25 season. He is averaging 2.8 points over 8.7 minutes a game this season. Littlejohn Legend Hunter Tyson spent five seasons playing for the Tigers and amassed 1,132 points, 665 rebounds, 111 assists, 97 blocks and 80 steals. He has played in 55 career games for the Denver Nuggets and is averaging 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game this season.

