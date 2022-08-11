CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Josh Beadle scored 16 points in the France tour finale for Clemson. (Clemson athletics photo)

Clemson tops 90 points again in France tour finale
by - 2022 Aug 11, Thu 16:41

GOLFE-JUAN, France –– Clemson University men’s basketball routed Azurea Club de Golfe 92-74, which included a 20-7 run in the fourth quarter to secure its third victory of its 2022 France Tour.

The Tigers were led by Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Tyson scored eight-straight points for the Tigers in the closing quarter to help put the game out of reach.

Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman) once again shined for the Tigers, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.

After finishing 4-for-7, Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Ind./Castle) finished 12-for-22 from three in three games in France. He finished with 12 tonight and added two rebounds and three assists.

Both Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) and Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster) each finished with nine points. Schieffelin nearly missed a double-double after collecting 10 rebounds. Middlebrooks finished with four.

In just 12 minutes, RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) totaled eight points and eight rebounds.

Chauncey Wiggins (Covington, Ga./Grayson) and Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) each scored seven points.

Clemson totaled 32 points in the paint and scored 22 points off of 20 turnovers.


