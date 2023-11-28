Clemson takes on No. 23 Alabama in first ACC-SEC Challenge

The Crimson Tide took on Ohio State, suffering a 92-81 loss, and Oregon, a 99-91 win, in the Emerald Coast Classic last week. Alabama went to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 last year as a 1-seed and was upset by 5-seed San Diego State.

Alabama is rated No. 8 with KenPom with the No. 1 offense and No. 61 defense, while Clemson is No. 48 with the No. 35 offense and No. 57 defense.

Tipoff in Coleman Coliseum is set for 9:35 p.m. ET. Jon Sciambi, Jay Williams and Angel Gray will call the broadcast for ESPN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

• This marks the 12th all-time meeting between Clemson and Alabama. The Tigers lead the series 7-4 and are 2-1 against the Crimson Tide under Head Coach Brad Brownell.

• The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide most recently on December 12, 2020, in Atlanta, 64-56, in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

• Three players on the current roster played in that game for Clemson: PJ Hall, Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway.

• Clemson's all-time series with Alabama has bookend games with matchups in Atlanta, Ga. The Tigers and Crimson Tide matched up in the 1930 Southern Conference Tournament and most recently played in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

• New Alabama Assistant Coach Austin Claunch came to Nate Oats' staff after serving as the head coach of the Nicholls State program from 2018-23. Claunch served as a graduate manager for Head Coach Brad Brownell from 2013-15. He was assistant video services director in 2015-16.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Ht/Wt Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 4/0 2.3 0.5 0.5 6.3

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 5/5 13.0 2.4 4.0 31.5

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 5/0 3.0 2.2 3.0 16.7

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 5/5 7.4 6.8 1.4 22.7

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 5/2 3.4 3.0 0.6 13.8

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 5/0 8.2 5.2 0.8 19.2

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 5/5 12.4 2.6 3.6 29.1

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 5/3 3.4 1.8 0.6 11.9

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 5/5 21.4 7.0 2.6 28.8

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.1

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 5/0 0.4 1.0 0.6 5.2

(Stats and notes per Clemson athletic communications)